PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 62.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.