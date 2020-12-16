Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Paramount Group has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.98.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

