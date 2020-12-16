Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 79.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:PAT opened at C$2.40 on Monday. Patriot One Technologies has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$3.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

