Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Price Target Cut to $0.50

Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $0.75 to $0.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PTOTF opened at $0.33 on Monday. Patriot One Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Get Patriot One Technologies alerts:

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.