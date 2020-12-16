Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $72,200,000.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $192.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 165.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $209.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.19.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Paylocity by 58.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.65.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

