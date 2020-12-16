PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman Sells 25,000 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $221.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.63 and its 200-day moving average is $188.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $223.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after acquiring an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.82.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

