Paytomat (PTI) Market Cap Reaches $120,652.69

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Paytomat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Chaince, ABCC and BigONE. Paytomat has a total market cap of $120,652.69 and $8,077.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat's total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com.

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BigONE and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

