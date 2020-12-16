PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Trading Up 5.2%

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 4,034,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 1,243,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDLI. TheStreet downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $304.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. acquired 8,703 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at $96,728,150.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Lee Bazaar sold 33,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $80,912.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,098,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,425 and sold 284,261 shares valued at $692,928. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 725.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the third quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 52.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.