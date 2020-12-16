Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (PEB.L) (LON:PEB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (PEB.L) (LON:PEB)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.28 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.28 ($0.13). Approximately 67,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 216,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.07. The company has a market cap of £12.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (PEB.L) (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc develops and supplies broadcast automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise-level automation platform for multi-channel applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a cloud-based integrated channel delivery solution running in a virtualized environment; Dolphin, a multi-format integrated channel delivery solutions based on standard IT hardware; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box.

