Peerplays (PPY) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Peerplays has a market cap of $939,374.58 and $21,789.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00145902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.00851305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00175089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00426567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00136107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00084988 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

