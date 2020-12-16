Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch Sells 163,500 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64.

On Wednesday, October 14th, William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00.

PTON stock traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.00. 14,624,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,568,444. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $139.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.6% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $129.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

