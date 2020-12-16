Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Lowered to $204.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $292.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $188.82 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at $143,036,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,526 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,695. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

