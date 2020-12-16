Peony Price Hits $0.0257 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a market capitalization of $150,582.62 and $9,616.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003485 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 5,848,684 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

