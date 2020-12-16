People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Price Target Raised to C$15.22

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) had its target price raised by analysts at Cormark from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PEO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of People Co. (PEO.V) stock opened at C$15.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.27. People Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

People Co. (PEO.V) Company Profile

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

