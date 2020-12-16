pEOS Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,126.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $614,978.34 and approximately $7,126.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00146405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.00851699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00175690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00427183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00140252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085126 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official website is peos.one. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one.

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

