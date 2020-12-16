PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. The stock traded as high as $149.49 and last traded at $149.26, with a volume of 862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.65.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Insiders have sold a total of 15,824 shares of company stock worth $2,155,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

