PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Down 0%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.98 and last traded at $40.99. 1,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000.

