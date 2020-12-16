PHI Token Achieves Market Cap of $221,732.10 (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, PHI Token has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One PHI Token token can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. PHI Token has a market cap of $221,732.10 and $547.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00420309 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025453 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token (CRYPTO:PHI) is a token. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

