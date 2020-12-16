Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s current price.

PHR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:PHR opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $217,809.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,664. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $711,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $3,213,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

