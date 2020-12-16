Pirl (PIRL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $9,638.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,586,497 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

