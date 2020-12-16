Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

NASDAQ PS opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pluralsight by 8.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

