Pluralsight Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,459 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 1,364 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PS shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PS. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,705,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after acquiring an additional 756,777 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 42.6% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 2,076,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 2,390.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 624,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 599,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.