PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading Down 5%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 2,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PointsBet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43.

PointsBet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

