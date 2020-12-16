Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 1,266,608 Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Stock

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SSPK opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

