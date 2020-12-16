Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (PCGH.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PCGH)

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust (PCGH.L) (LON:PCGH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PCGH stock opened at GBX 240.19 ($3.14) on Wednesday. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 258 ($3.37). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 240.17.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

