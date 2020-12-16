Populous Hits Market Capitalization of $19.06 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Populous has a total market cap of $19.06 million and $2.47 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00063026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00409845 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.