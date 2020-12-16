Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Shares Gap Up to $533.00

Shares of Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $533.00, but opened at $552.00. Porvair plc (PRV.L) shares last traded at $552.00, with a volume of 14,517 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Porvair plc (PRV.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £254.27 million and a PE ratio of 22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 531.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 543.88.

About Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

