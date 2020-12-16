PowerPool (CVP) Hits Market Cap of $18.74 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00015356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00145768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00847799 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00174928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00426086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00138227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00084800 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance.

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

