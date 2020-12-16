Privatix (PRIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,468.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $48,793.38 and approximately $11,468.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Privatix has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00420309 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025453 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

