PRiVCY Market Cap Reaches $30,299.79 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $30,299.79 and approximately $64.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00086103 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014607 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

