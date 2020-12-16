PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$5.75

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Monday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30.

In other PRO Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Peter Aghar sold 120,000 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,682,702. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,200 shares of company stock worth $857,832.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

