ProShares Short Euro (NYSEARCA:EUFX) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares Short Euro (NYSEARCA:EUFX) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.97 and last traded at $41.97. 25 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Short Euro stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Euro (NYSEARCA:EUFX) by 1,544.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.07% of ProShares Short Euro worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

