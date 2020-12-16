ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.19

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 431768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,155,000 after buying an additional 2,810,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 56.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,705.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

