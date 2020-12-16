ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.47

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.47 and last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 7689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ROM)

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

