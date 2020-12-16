ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) Trading 6.8% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.39. 200,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 101,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.32% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG)

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

