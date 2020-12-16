Pure (PUREX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00486104 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00013284 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.08 or 0.01621496 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.