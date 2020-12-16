Pyrk (PYRK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22,881.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $309,716.77 and approximately $22,881.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00146405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.00851699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00175690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00427183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00140252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085126 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk’s total supply is 14,101,142 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org.

Buying and Selling Pyrk

Pyrk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

