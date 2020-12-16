Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits Market Capitalization of $272,797.03 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00008261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $272,797.03 and approximately $8,872.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00146236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00848241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00182799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00427264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00143109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00085372 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

