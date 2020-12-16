QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Receives $45.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson acquired 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $647.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QCR will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

