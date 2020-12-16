Qitmeer 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $690,285.00 (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $690,285.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, CoinBene, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00146405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.00851699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00175690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00427183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00140252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085126 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,299,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, ZB.COM, Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

