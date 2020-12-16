Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.83 and last traded at $102.19. Approximately 857,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 458,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $111,714.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,020 shares of company stock worth $19,055,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 253.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

