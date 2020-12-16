Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.79

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

NX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $739.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $120,451.50. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $356,048.00. Insiders have sold 59,989 shares of company stock worth $1,235,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $869,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $214,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.