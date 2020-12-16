Quasarcoin (QAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $553,339.67

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $553,339.67 and $4,846.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.