Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $10.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.90. The company issued revenue guidance of at least 9.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.08 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.75 EPS.

NYSE:DGX opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.79.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.83.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $41,998,684. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

