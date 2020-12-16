R. R. Donnelley & Sons Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,038 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,262% compared to the typical daily volume of 223 call options.

Shares of RRD stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 34,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,813. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.47.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,192,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 892,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 759,763 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 512,007 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

