Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Radware by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 80,781 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Radware by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Radware by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 82,828 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

