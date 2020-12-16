Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading Down 2.5%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 76,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 168,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ranpak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.92 million, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

