Rarible (RARI) Price Tops $1.88

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00009065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00146240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.54 or 0.00850897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00175492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00427231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085125 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.