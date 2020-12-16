Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Achieves $104.92 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $104.92 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00146970 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.48 or 0.00859636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00183716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00430223 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,700,950,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

