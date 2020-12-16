Raymond James Raises EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) Price Target to C$1.60

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ENW stock opened at C$1.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.90. The company has a market cap of C$149.29 million and a PE ratio of -30.45. EnWave Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.86.

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) Company Profile

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, and cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, herbs, meats and seafood, dairy and cannabis products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

